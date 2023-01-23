The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $32,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.53.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.