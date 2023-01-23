Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 16.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of TITN opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.68. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $668.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

