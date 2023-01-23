Toll Brothers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

