TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 1,300 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $84,643.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $65.68.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
