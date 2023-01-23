Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,870 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $154.86 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.73 and a 12-month high of $190.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

