Truist Financial Corp Acquires 997 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PROS were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of PROS by 729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.11. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

