Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,159 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 448.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
