Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,159 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.