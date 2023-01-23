Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $54.75 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.