Truist Financial Corp Buys 945 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,629 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

