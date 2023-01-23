Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Abcam were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Abcam by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abcam alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Abcam Price Performance

Abcam Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $16.36 on Monday. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.