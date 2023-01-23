Truist Financial Corp Has $553,000 Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 390,188 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

MCFT opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

