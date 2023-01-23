Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $784,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 239.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 556.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

