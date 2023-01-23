Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 52.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVV stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $650.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 88.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on UVV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $151,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,728.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

