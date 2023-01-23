Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 133,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 26.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kirby by 19.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $63.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

