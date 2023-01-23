Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,227 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 776,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 148,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

