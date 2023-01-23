Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,843 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 597,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $277,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,807 shares of company stock worth $3,670,979. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.21%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.