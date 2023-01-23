Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,420 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in WPP by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 114,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE WPP opened at $56.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPP Profile

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($10.37) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.17) to GBX 864 ($10.54) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.72) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $886.75.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.