Truist Financial Corp Sells 617 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $68.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.30. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

