United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,003.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,003.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,390 shares of company stock worth $54,841,715. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $261.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.84 and its 200 day moving average is $241.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

