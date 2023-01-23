United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,003.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,003.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,390 shares of company stock worth $54,841,715. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $261.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.84 and its 200 day moving average is $241.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.