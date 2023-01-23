US Bancorp DE Has $502,000 Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Synaptics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Synaptics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synaptics Trading Up 5.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $115.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.