Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $180.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

