Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $166.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

