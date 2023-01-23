Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Financial Contrast

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Veradigm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Veradigm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veradigm and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veradigm $1.50 billion 1.34 $134.44 million $0.43 43.02 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.74 $371.00 million $39.24 1.60

Analyst Recommendations

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Veradigm. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veradigm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Veradigm and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veradigm 1 1 5 0 2.57 Light & Wonder 1 2 2 0 2.20

Veradigm presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.52%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $61.63, suggesting a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Veradigm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veradigm is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Profitability

This table compares Veradigm and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veradigm 7.25% 10.74% 6.68% Light & Wonder 155.19% -5.63% -0.07%

Volatility & Risk

Veradigm has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Veradigm

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

