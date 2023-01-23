Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,420 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $27,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

