Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,838 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $34,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $193.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.96. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock worth $87,285,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.