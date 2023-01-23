Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 330,402 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $29,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $89.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $124.85.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.