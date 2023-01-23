Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 469,391 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 587,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 469,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $31,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after acquiring an additional 44,732 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AAON by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 51.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,240,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,653.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,391. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Stock Up 0.2 %

AAON stock opened at $73.27 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

