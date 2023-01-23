Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,667 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $33,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after buying an additional 290,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 330,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,362 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

