Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $28,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBI opened at $31.12 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

