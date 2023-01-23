Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $28,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $85.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

