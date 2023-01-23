Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 155,885 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,885 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $34,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

GBX opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.14 million, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.