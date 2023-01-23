Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,283 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $30,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.79.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR opened at $166.91 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

