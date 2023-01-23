Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,420 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $30,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE RMD opened at $234.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.35 and its 200 day moving average is $222.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

