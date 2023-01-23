Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 664 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $30,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 263.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.2% during the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 152,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $1,814,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $107.60 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $161.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

