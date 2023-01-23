Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $30,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,985 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,353 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

