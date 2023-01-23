Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

NYSE RHI opened at $78.27 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

