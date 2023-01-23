Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 81,165 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $32,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $8,507,309. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.23.

Shares of PODD opened at $294.31 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

