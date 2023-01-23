Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.33 Million Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $28,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NYSE AVNT opened at $38.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.49. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $55.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

