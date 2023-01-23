Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.67 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $28,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Atkore by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Atkore by 11.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 495,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Atkore Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATKR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

