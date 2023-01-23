Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.25 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $31,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

