Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $33.27 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $33,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $313.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.60 and a 200 day moving average of $330.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.29.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

