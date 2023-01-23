Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $34.70 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3,720.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 338,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 329,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $106.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $144.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

