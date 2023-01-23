Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $28,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

