Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $30,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT opened at $198.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.15 and its 200 day moving average is $197.54.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

