Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $31.62 Million Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,863,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,621,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 189,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 131,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Infosys by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 40,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Infosys Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.