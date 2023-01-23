Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,428,264 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ITUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
