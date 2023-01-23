Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $396.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $621.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.60.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

