Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 324,606 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,281,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 324,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $31,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

BOX stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -281.73 and a beta of 1.06. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

