Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,248 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $34,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $106.14 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

