Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $741.71 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $831.32. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $722.11 and a 200-day moving average of $671.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

